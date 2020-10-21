More hospitals are resuming patient visitations, with limits

Valley Health System’s six hospitals join most other Las Vegas Valley hospitals in easing visitation restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus.

This week, Valley Health System hospitals resumed patient visitation on a limited basis, joining most other area hospitals in easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The system’s six hospitals now allow one visitor at a time in a patient’s room, while additional visitors are required to wait outside the hospital. Visitors must be at least 18, wear a mask and undergo a temperature check and screening. As at other hospitals, visits still aren’t allowed to patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are undergoing diagnosis for the illness.

Policy exceptions continue to be made for labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care, pediatrics and end-of-life situations, according to a news release from the Valley Health System, which includes Centennial Hills, Desert Springs, Henderson, Spring Valley, Summerlin and Valley hospitals.

Valley Health System recommends limiting visitation to immediate family members and representatives with power of attorney.

In recent weeks, Sunrise Health System and St. Rose Dominican hospitals have similarly eased restrictions on visitation, spokespeople said Tuesday.

“We recognize an important aspect of a patient’s healing journey is support from their loved ones,” Sunrise Health System spokesman Antonio Castelan said in a statement. Sunrise Health System hospitals include Sunrise, MountainView and Southern Hills hospitals.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System allows one caregiver in nonrestricted patient areas under special cirumstances, which are approved on a case-by-case basis, said spokesman Chuck Ramey.

Some examples of special circumstances are dementia, confusion, severe anxiety and physical disability.

No visitors are allowed in the isolation inpatient unit except in end-of-life situations.

University Medical Center continues its temporary no-visitor policy, with limited exceptions for pediatric patients, women in labor and extenuating circumstances, spokesman Scott Kerbs said. The hospital is finalizing a plan to again allow visitors.

More information on visitation policies and visiting hours may be available on individual hospital websites.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.