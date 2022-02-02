50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

More than 1.2K NV Energy customers without power

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2022 - 12:12 pm
 
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 20 ...
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 1,200 valley residents were without power Wednesday as high winds rolled into the area.

According to NV Energy’s website, 1,290 customers were without power as of 12:04 p.m.

Some of the residents had lost power on Tuesday. While power has returned for some, others have been on hold with the company for over 30 minutes without resolution.

As frustrated customers flood NV Energy’s Twitter mentions with questions, the company requested that individuals send them direct messages in order to resolve the problem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
2
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
3
Hurting Raiders try to move on from beloved Rich Bisaccia
Hurting Raiders try to move on from beloved Rich Bisaccia
4
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
5
Dean Heller says Joe Biden is an illegitimate president
Dean Heller says Joe Biden is an illegitimate president
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST