More than 1.2K NV Energy customers without power

More than 1,200 valley residents were without power Wednesday as high winds rolled into the area.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 1,200 valley residents were without power Wednesday as high winds rolled into the area.

According to NV Energy’s website, 1,290 customers were without power as of 12:04 p.m.

Some of the residents had lost power on Tuesday. While power has returned for some, others have been on hold with the company for over 30 minutes without resolution.

As frustrated customers flood NV Energy’s Twitter mentions with questions, the company requested that individuals send them direct messages in order to resolve the problem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.