More than 1,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Nevada

There were 1,182 new coronavirus cases reported throughout Nevada on Saturday morning, along with nine additional deaths, according to state data.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 1,100 new cases of the coronavirus in Nevada on Saturday morning, and nine additional deaths.

The 1,182 new cases bring the total in the state to 34,477, while the total fatalities stood at 646 on Saturday morning.

The state data showed that 1,115 of the new cases were reported in Clark County, bringing the case total in the county to 29,304. All nine deaths throughout the state were also reported in Clark County, as the number of fatalities rose to 527.

Updated data from the Southern Nevada Health District was not immediately available on Saturday morning. Daily reports from county health districts sometimes differ from the Health and Human Services due to differences in reporting schedules.

Saturday was also only the fourth time there were more than 1,000 cases reported in Clark County — the other three days where more than 1,000 cases were reported happened this week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The highest number of reported daily cases in Clark County was on Thursday, at 1,315.

Both the state and the county health district redistribute new cases and death data after daily announcements to better reflect when a patient experienced an onset of symptoms or when a death occurred. The county data comes with a disclaimer that daily totals may be skewed on days when a large number of laboratory tests are reported late.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 380,000 people throughout Nevada have been tested for the virus, representing an infection rate on Saturday morning of 9.08 percent.

While testing has greatly increased in the state, the infection rate — the number of people who have tested positive divided by the number of people who have been tested — has been rising throughout the past month. It had been declining for more than two months before hitting a low of 5.20 percent on June 17. It has risen every day but one since then.

Experts consider the infection rate a better barometer of the outbreak’s trend in Nevada than new case totals.

