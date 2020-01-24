Mostly sunny for warm Las Vegas Valley weekend

Cloudy skies early Friday should clear by late morning as the Las Vegas Valley reaches a high of 67 degrees.

A Southwest Airlines plane approaches McCarran International Airport during sunrise on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cloudy skies early Friday should clear by late morning as Las Vegas reaches a high of 67 degrees with light winds.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 45, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny to sunny with highs of 68. Winds will be light.

The mild winter pattern continues for at least the next week with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s. The norms this time of year are 59 and 40.

