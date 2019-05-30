75°F
Motorcycle officer avoids serious injury in west Las Vegas crash

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2019 - 11:54 pm
 

A Las Vegas police motorcycle officer avoided serious injuries on Wednesday night after a crash in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett.

Burnett said the motorcycle officer was struck by a “possible DUI driver.” The driver is in custody, Burnett added.

The officer was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, she said.

