Motorcycle officer avoids serious injury in west Las Vegas crash
A Las Vegas police motorcycle officer avoided serious injuries on Wednesday night after a crash in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett.
Burnett said the motorcycle officer was struck by a “possible DUI driver.” The driver is in custody, Burnett added.
The officer was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, she said.