Motorcycle rider, 22, killed in crash in northwest Las Vegas

A Las Vegas motorcycle rider was killed Thursday night in a crash near northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:02 p.m. to North Torrey Pines Drive near Burlwood Way after a motorcycle jumped the curb and struck a lightpole before the rider was thrown from the bike, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The rider, a 22-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

It was unclear if speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.

