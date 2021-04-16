60°F
Local

Motorcycle rider, 22, killed in crash in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 11:52 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas motorcycle rider was killed Thursday night in a crash near northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:02 p.m. to North Torrey Pines Drive near Burlwood Way after a motorcycle jumped the curb and struck a lightpole before the rider was thrown from the bike, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The rider, a 22-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

It was unclear if speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

