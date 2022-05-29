Motorcycle rider dies in crash with sedan in northeast Las Vegas

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcycle rider was killed in northeast Las Vegas Saturday afternoon when a vehicle turned into this path, according to Las Vegas police.

The collision occurred about 1:20 p.m. at Alto Avenue and North Ringe Lane, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue.

The preliminary crash report says a 39-year-old woman driving a 2022 Hyundai Accent eastbound on Alto Avenue turned left into the path of a 2004 Honda Shadow that was westbound on Alto Avenue.

A 43-year-old man riding the motorcycle was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

The death is the 60th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the rider’s name after relatrives have been notified.

