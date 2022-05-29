85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with sedan in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2022 - 8:27 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcycle rider was killed in northeast Las Vegas Saturday afternoon when a vehicle turned into this path, according to Las Vegas police.

The collision occurred about 1:20 p.m. at Alto Avenue and North Ringe Lane, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue.

The preliminary crash report says a 39-year-old woman driving a 2022 Hyundai Accent eastbound on Alto Avenue turned left into the path of a 2004 Honda Shadow that was westbound on Alto Avenue.

A 43-year-old man riding the motorcycle was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

The death is the 60th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the rider’s name after relatrives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
2
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
3
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
4
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
5
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST