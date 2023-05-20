Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting palm tree

A motorcyclist died after losing control and hitting a palm tree in northwest Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

A 17-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle in northwest Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The unidentified man was traveling south on a Honda CBR250 on Grand Montecito Parkway, north of West Deer Springs Way, when he failed to navigate a curve, traveled off the road and was ejected before hitting a large palm tree, according to a preliminary Las Vegas police crash report.

Medical personnel took the man to University Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

The death was the 49th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the man and cause of death after relatives are notified.

