Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when he collided with a car in the southwest valley early Friday.

The collision was reported near West Cactus Avenue and Verona Wood Street, east of South Rainbow Boulevard, about 12:45 a.m., said Lt. Adrian Beas of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man driving the motorcycle was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured and remained at the scene. It’s not known if impairment was a factor.

Roads that had been closed for an investigation were opened about 7 a.m., Beas said.

