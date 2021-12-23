47°F
Motorcyclist dies after collision with van in east Las Vegas

By David Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2021 - 8:29 pm
 
Updated December 22, 2021 - 8:34 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after a collision with a van in eastern Las Vegas, police said.

A Chevy van and a motorcycle collided at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dustin Butler said.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Officers closed the intersection, and fatal detectives were called to respond. The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours, according to Butler.

The motorcyclist was carrying a gun when the collision occurred, Butler said. The driver of the van remained at the scene, and it was unknown whether impairment contributed to the crash. There were no other passengers in the van, according to Butler.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

