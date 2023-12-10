50°F
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2023 - 9:50 am
 
Updated December 10, 2023 - 9:55 am
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist died Friday after a crash with a Nissan Frontier truck in the east valley earlier this month.

The motorcyclist was first taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma center after the crash on Dec. 2 with life-threatening injuries. The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that the motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The man was in a collision on East Flamingo Road at McLeod Drive after a 2019 Nissan Frontier made a left turn onto McLeod Drive and collided with the 2001 Yamaha R6 motorcycle, according to police.

The Nissan Frontier driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 144th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.

