Motorcyclist dies after crash near downtown Las Vegas

The crash occurred on West Charleston Boulevard under Interstate 15 around 4:30 p.m.

A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon in a crash near downtown Las Vegas.

The crash occurred on Charleston Boulevard as a red Honda Enduro was headed west around 4:30 p.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

The rider was in the far left turn lane, and for unknown reasons, lost control and slammed into a median wall under Interstate 15, Wellman said.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle, Wellman said, and taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Wellman said it was possible that the rider lost control due to a “medical episode” because witnesses said the rider was not driving at high speeds, but still lost control and crashed.

The southbound interstate off ramp at Charleston Boulevard was closed along with the left turn lanes on Charleston Boulevard to get onto the interestate. All other lanes in both directions on Charleston Boulevard remained open, Wellman said.

No further information was available.

