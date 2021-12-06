Motorcyclist dies after Henderson crash

A motorcyclist was killed in Henderson Sunday after police said the rider sped into the back of an SUV.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police received a report at 4 p.m. that a motorcycle rider smashed into the back of a Ford SUV at Stephanie Street and Trail Canyon Road, according to a statement from Henderson police.

The rider was ejected from the bike and died at a nearby hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the rider.

