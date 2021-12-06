67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local

Motorcyclist dies after Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2021 - 3:16 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in Henderson Sunday after police said the rider sped into the back of an SUV.

Henderson police received a report at 4 p.m. that a motorcycle rider smashed into the back of a Ford SUV at Stephanie Street and Trail Canyon Road, according to a statement from Henderson police.

The rider was ejected from the bike and died at a nearby hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the rider.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
3
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
4
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
5
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST