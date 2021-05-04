Motorcyclist dies after losing control near Lake Mead

A motorcyclist was killed after he lost control near Lake Mead National Recreational Area on Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Roger Loftis, a 51-year-old man from Henderson, was riding a black Ducati motorcycle northbound on Northshore Road, south of mile marker 43, around 10 a.m. Sunday, the agency said.

Loftis lost control of the bike while rounding a curve, drove into the unpaved shoulder and the motorcycle flipped, the agency said. Loftis was ejected from the Ducati and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

Another 51-year-old motorcyclist, Kevin Gregor, was killed in a similar crash on the same road in January.

Gregor was riding west on Northshore Road near mile marker 16 when he missed a curve in the road, rode into the unpaved shoulder area and the bike flipped, throwing him off. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

