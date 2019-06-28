Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending car in southwest Las Vegas

A 20-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle accelerated into the rear end of a vehicle that he was following in the southwest valley early Friday.

A man was killed when his motorcycle accelerated into the rear end of a vehicle that he was following in the southwest valley early Friday.

The collision occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on West Cactus Avenue east of Verona Wood Street, near South Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A preliminary report said witnesses and evidence indicated a 20-year-old man was driving his 2016 Yamaha R6 westbound on Cactus behind a 2017 Acura TLK when he accelerated and struck the rear end of the Acura.

The motorcycle overturned and he was ejected.

Despite lifesaving measures, he died shortly after arrival at Univeristy Medical Center.

A 19-year-old woman driving the Acura remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The death was the 55th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Roads that were closed for an investigation were opened about 7 a.m., Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.