Motorcyclist dies after striking tree in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2020 - 9:07 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning striking a tree, North Las Vegas police said.

Officers were dispatched around 5:40 a.m. to the crash at North Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive and found the victim near the southbound travel lanes of Aliante, according to a release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicated the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Aliante approaching Broadwing. The motorcyclist lost control, then struck a tree,” the release stated. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Impairment and speed are not considered factors in the incident, according to the release. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identify of the man after notification of next of kin.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

