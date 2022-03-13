61°F
Motorcyclist dies in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2022 - 7:35 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died after a crash with another vehicle on Saturday in central Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred at Spring Mountain Road and Red Rock Street around 6:15 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

He said Spring Mountain is closed in both directions from Red Rock to Duneville Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

