Motorcyclist dies in central Las Vegas crash on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2022 - 7:35 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2022 - 7:30 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday in central Las Vegas.

The collision occurred about 6:15 p.m. at Spring Mountain Road and Red Rock Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Yamaha R1 was heading east when it crashed into a BMW that had just exited a private driveway, police said.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

The motorist, who had minor injuries, was not impaired, police said.

The Las Vegas man killed in the crash will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

