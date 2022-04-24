Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in south Las Vegas

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

A motorcyclist died after a crash Saturday afternoon in south Las Vegas.

Police were called to the 2200 block of East Serene Avenue, near South Eastern Avenue, at 1:11 p.m. after a report of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Byers said. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Byers did not provide any additional information about the crash.

Serene is expected to stay closed in both directions while officers investigate the crash.

