Motorcyclist dies in DUI crash in east Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died after a crash on Owens and Lamont avenues Monday night.

Police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash near North Lamont Street and East Owens Avenue on Monday, July 10, 2023. (RTC Fast Camera)

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a suspected impaired driver Monday night.

First responders found the motorcyclist lying motionless on the ground around 9:40 p.m. after a crash with a vehicle on Owens and Lamont avenues, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police wrote that a 21-year-old man riding a 2013 Yamaha YZF R-6 collided with a 2014 Nissan Altima, causing “catastrophic damage” to the Yamaha and major damage to the Altima.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, girl and boy in the Altima suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene, Metro wrote. The Altima’s driver, Aldo Tellez Martinez, was taken to University Medical Center for his injuries and later booked on charges of child abuse, DUI resulting in death and driving without a license.

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the rider after his family is notified.

