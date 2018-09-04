Motorcyclist fighting for life after south Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist is in critical condition Monday night after a crash in the south valley.

The crash was reported about 10:15 p.m. after a motorcycle and sedan collided on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Belle Springs Avenue, near Silverado Ranch Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Pates.

The motorcycle rider was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Pates said. No other injuries were reported.

Northbound Las Vegas Boulevard South is blocked off between Silverado Ranch and Richmar Avenue while police investigate.

