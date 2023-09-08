Motorcyclist fighting for life after southwest valley collision with sedan

The collision occurred about 7:45 p.m. at West Tropicana Avenue and South Buffalo Drive, according to police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when the bike collided with a black sedan.

The collision occurred about 7:45 p.m. at West Tropicana Avenue and South Buffalo Drive, according to Lt. Aaron Lee of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A black sedan was eastbound on Tropicana at Buffalo when it collided with a westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, and Metro’s fatal detail took over the investigation.

No other injuries were listed by Lee.

