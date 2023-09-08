83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Motorcyclist fighting for life after southwest valley collision with sedan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 10:27 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2023 - 10:32 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when the bike collided with a black sedan.

The collision occurred about 7:45 p.m. at West Tropicana Avenue and South Buffalo Drive, according to Lt. Aaron Lee of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A black sedan was eastbound on Tropicana at Buffalo when it collided with a westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, and Metro’s fatal detail took over the investigation.

No other injuries were listed by Lee.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
2
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
3
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
4
Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US
Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US
5
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
Man dies after auto-pedestrian collision near Downtown Summerlin
Man dies after auto-pedestrian collision near Downtown Summerlin
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Pedestrian fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run