Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2023 - 5:53 pm
 

A motorcyclist is left with ciritical injury after a crash Saturday morning, according to Police. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department reports the crash involving a Nissan Frotier truck and a Yamaha morotcycle happened just before noon, on East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive.

Metro says the driver of the truck remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, though the motorcycle rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital’s trauma center for medical attention.

The crash is currently under investigation.

