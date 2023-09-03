73°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with minivan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2023 - 12:19 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said treacherous conditions after the rain left a motorcyclist in critical condition after a crash with a minivan in East Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

A 2013 Toyota Odyssey minivan was slowing for traffic on Nellis Boulevard, north of Sandra Road, when a 2003 Suzuki GSC-R750 motorcycle tried to brake while coming up behind the minivan, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcycle, traveling too fast, overturned on the damp road and its driver hit the back of the minivan.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he remained in critical condition Saturday night.

The valley saw heavy rain Friday and Saturday, which led to flooding, road closures and at least one suspected drowning death.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
2 Nevada schools among report’s list of top 100 high schools
2 Nevada schools among report’s list of top 100 high schools
2
Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals
Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals
3
Flooding closes I-15 southbound before Nevada-California border
Flooding closes I-15 southbound before Nevada-California border
4
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
5
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas