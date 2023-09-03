Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with minivan

Las Vegas police said treacherous conditions after the rain left a motorcyclist in critical condition after a crash in East Las Vegas Saturday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 2013 Toyota Odyssey minivan was slowing for traffic on Nellis Boulevard, north of Sandra Road, when a 2003 Suzuki GSC-R750 motorcycle tried to brake while coming up behind the minivan, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcycle, traveling too fast, overturned on the damp road and its driver hit the back of the minivan.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he remained in critical condition Saturday night.

The valley saw heavy rain Friday and Saturday, which led to flooding, road closures and at least one suspected drowning death.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.