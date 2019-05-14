Motorcyclist killed after hitting wall in Henderson identified

Jason Parker, a 42-year-old Las Vegas resident, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center at about 11 a.m. Monday, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the motorcyclist who died after crashing into a block wall Monday morning in Henderson.

Jason Parker, a 42-year-old Las Vegas resident, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center at about 11 a.m. Monday, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.

Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. to the scene of the crash at Robindale and Jessup roads, near South Eastern Avenue, the release said. Police learned that Parker, riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was heading north on Jessup approaching a “T” intersection of Robindale “at a high rate of speed,” according to the release.

Parker didn’t make a turn and hit a gate and a block wall on the north side of the intersection. Police believe he may have been impaired and traveling at excessive speed, the release said.

His cause of death was blunt force injuries and his manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.