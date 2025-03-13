Motorcyclist killed after losing control of vehicle in Lake Mead rec area

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after losing control of the vehicle in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Off-Strip resort goes big with new poolside restaurant

Don’t click on those road toll texts. Nevada officials warn about smishing scam

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after losing control of the vehicle in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Sutton Leebron Sterling, 26, of North Las Vegas, crashed in the area of Northshore Road and mile marker 31, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

Investigators say a silver 2024 Suzuki GSX800 motorcycle was northbound on Northshore at a speed too fast for conditions while negotiating a curve. Sterling traveled off the right side of the road, struck a highway post sign and continued into the east desert area and down an embankment, ejecting him.

The motorcycle continued northeast and came to rest on its left side, facing southwest, just east of Northshore Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the 12th fatality in the NHP’s Southern Command this year.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.