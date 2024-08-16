102°F
Motorcyclist killed in 215 Beltway collision, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 5:46 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2024 - 5:49 pm

A male motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a pickup truck in the north Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The collision occurred about 3:50 p.m. Thursday on the 215 Beltway between Aliante Parkway and North Decatur Boulevard, said the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver of pickup truck involved stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

All travel lanes westbound from Aliante Parkway to Decatur Boulevard will be closed for several hours for investigation.

Motorist are advised to avoid the area. Further information will be provided after the preliminary investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

