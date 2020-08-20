Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

Police were called at 8:33 p.m. to North Nellis Boulevard and East Washington Avenue where a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle left the rider dead

A motorcyclist died Wednesday in the second fatal crash on Nellis Boulevard in two nights in northeast Las Vegas.

Police were called at 8:33 p.m. to North Nellis Boulevard and East Washington Avenue where a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle left the rider dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The condition of the occupants of the two cars was unknown.

Fatal detectives were investigating the crash, and Nellis was closed between East Harris Avenue and Sandra Road while Washington was closed between Marion Drive and North Ringe Lane, Gordon said.

A mile south on Nellis, a crash Tuesday night killed a 52-year-old man who was collecting scrap metal from the road, police said.

