Motorcyclist killed in crash in northwest Las Vegas

The crash was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday on the corner of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soaring Gulls Drive, police said.

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Friday night in northwest Las Vegas.

Investigators believe the motorcycle rider ran through a red light, causing the crash.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Eastbound Cheyenne was closed after Rampart Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Center.

No further information was immediately available.

