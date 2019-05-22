Motorcyclist killed in crash off Northshore Road

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after drifting off the road into a natural wash.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcyclist who drifted off Northshore Road near Lake Mead on Monday was pronounced dead at the scene, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

According to Highway Patrol, at 7:20 p.m. Monday the motorcyclist was northbound on Northshore Road near mile marker 34 and “for unknown reasons” drifted off the road, down a steep embankment and into a wash. The motorcycle overturned, and the driver was ejected.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the motorcyclist after family members have been notified.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 16th fatal crash this year.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.