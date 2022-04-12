Motorcyclist killed in crash on Charleston identified by coroner

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash late last month.

Danile Elgoyhen, 65, of Las Vegas, died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

A red Honda Enduro was heading west on Charleston Boulevard on March 31. The rider was in the far left turn lane, lost control and slammed into a median wall under Interstate 15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Elgoyhen was ejected from the motorcycle and died at University Medical Center.

At the time of the crash, NHP spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said the rider may have lost control due to a “medical episode” because witnesses said the rider was not driving at high speeds, but still lost control.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.