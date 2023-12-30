Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in southwest Las Vegas

The crash occurred near South Fort Apache Road and Sherwood Greens Drive, just outside the west gate of Rhodes Ranch.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a collision with a vehicle in the southwest valley, according to police.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. No other details were released.

Roads in the immediate area are closed for an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity as well as cause and manner of death of the motorcyclist after relatives have been notified.

