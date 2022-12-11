Motorcyclist killed in Spring Valley crash

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Spring Valley Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue. The motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Monique Bulmer.

She said Rainbow was closed northbound from Sahara and southbound from O’Bannon Drive and West Oakey Boulevard.

No further information was available.

