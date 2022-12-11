49°F
Local

Motorcyclist killed in Spring Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2022 - 11:14 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2022 - 11:49 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Spring Valley Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue. The motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Monique Bulmer.

She said Rainbow was closed northbound from Sahara and southbound from O’Bannon Drive and West Oakey Boulevard.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

