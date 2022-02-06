Motorcyclist killed in Strip crash

The fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Saturday night following a crash on the north end of the Strip.

The crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the northbound Suzuki GSX-R600 hit a Hyundai Elantra that was turning onto a hotel in an “uncontrolled intersection.”

The male rider died at University Medical Center, police said.

The motorists, who was not impaired, remained at the scene, police said.

This was the 16th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.