71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Motorcyclist loses control, dies northwest of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 4:51 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2024 - 5:04 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash overnight northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

A single motorcyclist went off the road for unknown reasons at U.S. 95 and Kyle Canyon Road, said spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith of the Nevada State Police.

The time of the crash was unknown as well as other details, Smith said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas police discuss shooting outside Target

Authorities released details about the circumstances that led to a Metropolitan Police Department officer fatally shooting a man suspected of robbing someone outside a Target store.

More stories
82-year-old woman hit by truck, dies in southeast valley
82-year-old woman hit by truck, dies in southeast valley
3 shelters trying to save dogs as canine influenza spreads
3 shelters trying to save dogs as canine influenza spreads
Metro motorcycle officer injured in 3-vehicle crash
Metro motorcycle officer injured in 3-vehicle crash
Two-vehicle crash in Pahrump kills juvenile
Two-vehicle crash in Pahrump kills juvenile
1 killed, 4 injured in RTC bus-sedan collision
1 killed, 4 injured in RTC bus-sedan collision
Suspicious package south of airport leads to evacuations
Suspicious package south of airport leads to evacuations