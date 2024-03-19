Motorcyclist loses control, dies northwest of Las Vegas

A single motorcyclist went off the road for unknown reasons at U.S. 95 and Kyle Canyon Road, the Nevada State Police said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash overnight northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

A single motorcyclist went off the road for unknown reasons at U.S. 95 and Kyle Canyon Road, said spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith of the Nevada State Police.

The time of the crash was unknown as well as other details, Smith said.

