Local

Motorcyclist loses control, dies on central Las Vegas freeway ramp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 3:51 am
 
Updated December 2, 2020 - 3:56 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist lost control of his Harley Davidson, was ejected and died on a central Las Vegas freeway late Tuesday night.

The 10:51 p.m. crash occurred on Interstate 215 westbound at the Interstate 15 northbound transition ramp, according to Trooper Travis Smaka of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“For reasons unknown, the rider failed to negotiate the curve of the transition ramp and the motorcycle struck the inside barrier wall, causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle,” Smaka wrote in an email.

The man died at the scene.

Smaka said the transition ramp and the I-15 northbound collector from Blue Diamond to Russell roads were closed for the investigation until about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the motorcyclist after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

