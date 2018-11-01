Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after a crash in the central valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after a crash in the central valley.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Jones Boulevard and Reno Avenue, south of Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

One other vehicle was involved in the crash, he said. The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.