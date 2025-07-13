Motorcylist, 30, dies in Red Rock Canyon crash

The accident occurred around 8:22 a.m. between mile markers 8 and 9, when a 2023 Aprilia Tuono motorcycle was traveling eastbound at “excessive speed.”

A 30-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash on Scenic Loop Drive inside Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The accident occurred around 8:22 a.m. between mile markers 8 and 9, when a 2023 Aprilia Tuono motorcycle was traveling eastbound at “excessive speed” and failed to negotiate a curve, striking a boulder, which ejected the rider, police said.

Emergency responders pronounced the motorist dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The accident closed down Scenic Loop Drive for roughly six hours, according to posts by the official Red Rock Canyon Instagram page.

Metro’s Traffic Investigation Section is collaborating with Nevada State Patrol in investigating the accident.

