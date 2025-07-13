110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Motorcylist, 30, dies in Red Rock Canyon crash

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area entrance on August 22, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Ve ...
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area entrance on August 22, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett
Police vehicles. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police vehicles. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A fire more than 30,500 acres large burned in Nye County on the Nevada Test and Training Range, ...
‘Gothic Fire’ burns 35K acres in Nye County
A vehicle pursuit led to one person being taken into custody and a heavy police presence in the ...
3 Las Vegas officers hurt in police chase
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas medical clinic employee accused of sexual assault, faces lawsuit
Viral video shows arrest of two filmers. Did Las Vegas police retaliate for a rude comment?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2025 - 4:06 pm
 

A 30-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash on Scenic Loop Drive inside Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The accident occurred around 8:22 a.m. between mile markers 8 and 9, when a 2023 Aprilia Tuono motorcycle was traveling eastbound at “excessive speed” and failed to negotiate a curve, striking a boulder, which ejected the rider, police said.

Emergency responders pronounced the motorist dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The accident closed down Scenic Loop Drive for roughly six hours, according to posts by the official Red Rock Canyon Instagram page.

Metro’s Traffic Investigation Section is collaborating with Nevada State Patrol in investigating the accident.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES