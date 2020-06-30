Mount Charleston fire 10% contained; more firefighters arrive

The wildfire near Mount Charleston is 10 percent contained as newly arrived firefighters from across the region gathered Tuesday to join their colleagues in fighting the blaze.

Firefighters from different agencies gather at Centennial High School in Las Vegas as they prepare to fight the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

State Route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, is closed at Kyle Canyon Road as firefighters battle Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Firefighters from different agencies gather at Centennial High School in Las Vegas as they prepare to fight the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Workers set up showers at Centennial High School in Las Vegas as part of a base camp for firefighter as they prepare to fight the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

State Route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, is closed at Kyle Canyon Road as firefighters battle Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mahogany Fire near Mount Charleston was estimated to be about 2,700 acres on Tuesday morning with about 10 percent of the blaze contained, a fire official said.

“We have roughly 240 personnel assigned to the fire with more arriving throughout the day,” said Brandon Hampton, a fire information officer for Great Basin Team 7.

Hampton said the firefighters are from across the Western U.S.

“They are from the desert Southwest, Arizona, New Mexico, also the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest,” he said.

Hampton said firefighters are using numerous techniques, including “constructing a handline, which is where they are digging through the mineral soil in a 12- to 18-inch-wide trail.”

“Once the fire reaches that trail it starves itself of fuel, and it goes out,” Hampton said. “We are also being assisted by aviation resources: water-dropping helicopters and retardant-dropping aircraft.”

Authorities said they were making progress on the fire, with cooler temperatures helping the cause, but the terrain was challenging.

“The Mount Charleston area is steep by nature,” Hampton said. “It is extremely inaccessible for some of our firefighters to get in that area safely.”

Many firefighters were out in the field all day and night Monday digging containment lines.

The 10 percent figure was an improvement from Monday, when authorities said they were at zero percent containment.

Newly arrived firefighters were gathering at a staging area at Centennial High School early Tuesday before heading out into the field.

The blaze started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday and “was likely human caused,” said Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service.

On Monday afternoon, the official size of the wildfire was reduced to 3,040 acres from 5,000 acres “due to more accurate mapping,” according to the forest service.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that winds will be 10 to 15 mph in the area, which should help fire crews.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.