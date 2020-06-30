Mount Charleston fire 5% contained, more firefighters arrive

The wildfire near Mount Charleston is 5 percent contained as newly arrived firefighters from across the region gathered Tuesday to join their colleagues in fighting the blaze.

Newly arrived firefighters from across the Southwest gather at a staging area at Centennial High School early Tuesday, June 30, 2020, before heading out to the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An air tanker drops fire retardant while fighting the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Monday, June 29, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An air tanker circles after dropping fire retardant behind the ridge line while fighting the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas 0n Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mahogany Fire near Mount Charleston is 5 percent contained as newly arrived firefighters from across the region gathered Tuesday to prepare to join their colleagues in fighting the blaze.

There were at least 240 firefighters fighting the fire as of Tuesday morning. Many were out in the field all day and night Monday digging containment lines.

The 5 percent figure was an improvement from Monday when authorities said they were at 0 percent containment.

Newly arrived firefighters from across the Southwest were gathering at a staging area at Centennial High School early Tuesday before heading out into the field.

The blaze started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday and “was likely human caused,” said Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service.

On Monday afternoon, the official size of the wildfire was reduced to 3,040 acres from 5,000 acres “due to more accurate mapping,” according to the forest service.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday winds will be 10-15 mph in the area, which should help fire crews.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

