Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze

The A-frame building that has long been a favored escape from the heat for Las Vegas locals replaced the previous lodge, which was destroyed by fire in 1961.

A fire caused damage to the lodge at Mount Charleston early Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Dari Sullivan)

Smoke can be seen from a fire that damaged the lodge at Mount Charleston on Friday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emergency crews on the scene of a fire that damaged the lodge at Mount Charleston on Friday, sept. 21, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mount Charleston Lodge was “lost” to an early morning fire on Friday, officials said.

“It’s safe to say that the lodge is a total loss,” Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone said.

​​Courtney Fogle, a spokeswoman for the The Ellis Island Casino and Brewery in Las Vegas, which bought the lodge in 2018, also confirmed that the main building was “lost” in the fire.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that the Mount Charleston Lodge burned down this morning,” Christina Ellis, the company’s marketing director, said in a statement. “Most importantly, none of our team members nor any members of the Mount Charleston community were harmed in the fire.”

Firefighters were called to the scene about 4:45 a.m., and when they arrived they found the dining area of the lodge engulfed in flames, Touchstone told reporters Friday morning. It appeared the fire started inside the building when no employees were inside, he said.

“It was very apparent from the very beginning that this was going to be a defensive operation, meaning we’re not going to send anybody into the interior to fight the fire because it was too dangerous,” he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, as investigators had yet to enter the building Friday morning, Touchstone said. No injuries were reported.

Christina Ellis said the surrounding area and cabins were not harmed in the fire.

“The Lodge was a beloved landmark, and we plan on rebuilding and recreating the atmosphere and charm that so many were able to enjoy throughout the years,” the statement said.

Photos from the scene showed the lodge engulfed in flames, and a witness who was staying in one of the adjacent cabins also estimated that the lodge was a total loss.

Dari Sullivan of Henderson said she was staying at a cabin at the lodge at 7,717 feet elevation atop of Kyle Canyon in the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest when she awoke to noise at 4:45 a.m. She and a friend emerged from the cabin and saw the lodge ablaze with flames rising to the sky.

“It was the lodge itself (that was on fire,), the restaurant,” Sullivan said. “Everybody was out in the parking lot.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation said on Twitter that State Route 158/Deer Creek Road westbound were closed at Kyle Canyon Road and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted that there was no access to the lodge or Mary Jane Falls.

Road closures in the area will be in effect for most of Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area’s Go Mt. Charleston page.

Leonie Mowat, the communications and operations director for the Southern Nevada Conservancy, said she woke up Friday to a barrage of texts about the fire.

“Hearing that the lodge has burned down is just nerve-racking for me,” Mowat said. “It’s upsetting….I’m shaking. My stomach hurts.”

Mowat said the lodge is an important part of the Southern Nevada community and a centerpiece of the Mount Charleston area.

She described the lodge as a gathering spot for tourists, car clubs, hikers, local law enforcement, forest service and conservancy staffers.

“It’s horrible,” Mowat said as she stood roughly 50 yards from what was left of the lodge.

Construction of the current lodge began in 1962, after a previous lodge on the site that had been operating since at least 1948 was destroyed by a fire in December 1961, according to news accounts.

After central A-frame building was erected, construction proceeded in phases, with a 150-person restaurant and lounge added in 1965 and 23 adjacent log cabins built later.

