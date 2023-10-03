Mount Charleston remains closed to visitors even as roads are fixed

Construction and debris removal continue as Mount Charleston works to recover from Tropical Storm Hilary.

Kyle Canyon and Deer Creek roads remain closed n Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., right, talks about electrical issues with officials along Aspen Avenue in Old Town on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aspen Avenue in Old Town is destroyed but now navigable on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., left, talks with Mount Charleston Fire District Chief Jorge Gonzalez on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sections of Kyle Canyon Road are crumbled or washed away as cleanup from the extensive damage of Tropical Storm Hilary continues on Mount Charleston on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

While two heavily damaged main arteries on Mount Charleston are basically fixed, officials said Tuesday, the roads will remain closed to visitors while a construction and cleanup effort continues.

Repair work on state Route 156, also known as Lee Canyon Road, is complete, while the work on state Route 157, also known as Kyle Canyon Road, is expected to be done this week.

But the mountain is still unsafe for visitors, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday by the agencies involved in the recovery efforts, including Clark County, the U.S. Forest Service and the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“NDOT, the Las Vegas Valley Water District and other agencies have made tremendous progress on making repairs on the mountain, but there is still a lot of heavy equipment coming and going as work and debris removal activities continue,” said Fire Chief Jorge Gonzalez, of the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District, in the statement.

“We also have serious concerns about people getting injured if they attempt to hike or recreate on closed areas within the forest because of the damage,” Gonzalez added.

Meanwhile, Mount Charleston also saw its first snow of the season, with a trace amount falling on the mountain on Sunday night and early Monday, according to Matt Woods, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas forecast office. The record for the earliest measurable snow of the year was set on Oct. 3, 1986, Woods said.

“They reported a trace of snow, just a little bit on the ground, but not enough to be measurable,” Woods said.

Infrastructure damage on the mountain was caused by heavy rain associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary in August, when 8 inches fell on Kyle and Lee canyons.

Among the 43 sections of heavy road damage, an 856-foot section of Kyle Canyon Road near the Rainbow Canyon area was “completely washed out,” the Tuesday statement said.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, Mount Charleston residents were without water and electricity. A boil water notice is still in effect for the residents of the Old Town neighborhood as Las Vegas Valley Water District crews work to fix infrastructure in the Old Town and Echo subdivisions.

State Route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, which connects Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads, was also badly damaged. Construction on that road, still closed because of the “extreme hazards,” is expected to start next week and is anticipated to be completed by winter, officials said in the statement.

All trails, picnic areas, and campgrounds on U.S. Forest Service-managed land on the mountain, as well as the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, are closed.

Some of Mount Charleston’s most popular hiking trails, including Mary Jane Falls, Cathedral Rock, Acastus, Bristlecone Pine and Fletcher, were badly damaged.

“Large boulders, dead trees, debris, and deep channels now exist where trails used to be,” the statement said.

Nice to see a fresh coat of snow up on Mt. Charleston! Mt. Charleston Fire Station reported a trace of snow this morning. The record for earliest measurable snow is October 3rd (1986). Webcam Courtesy of @NVSeismoLab & @ALERTWildfire #nvwx pic.twitter.com/KdaxdmyNsy — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 2, 2023

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.