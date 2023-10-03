77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Mount Charleston remains closed to visitors even as roads are fixed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2023 - 2:04 pm
 
Kyle Canyon and Deer Creek roads remain closed n Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, ...
Kyle Canyon and Deer Creek roads remain closed n Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., right, talks about electrical issues with officials along Aspen A ...
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., right, talks about electrical issues with officials along Aspen Avenue in Old Town on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aspen Avenue in Old Town is destroyed but now navigable on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. ...
Aspen Avenue in Old Town is destroyed but now navigable on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., left, talks with Mount Charleston Fire District Chief Jorge Gonza ...
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., left, talks with Mount Charleston Fire District Chief Jorge Gonzalez on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sections of Kyle Canyon Road are crumbled or washed away as cleanup from the extensive damage o ...
Sections of Kyle Canyon Road are crumbled or washed away as cleanup from the extensive damage of Tropical Storm Hilary continues on Mount Charleston on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

While two heavily damaged main arteries on Mount Charleston are basically fixed, officials said Tuesday, the roads will remain closed to visitors while a construction and cleanup effort continues.

Repair work on state Route 156, also known as Lee Canyon Road, is complete, while the work on state Route 157, also known as Kyle Canyon Road, is expected to be done this week.

But the mountain is still unsafe for visitors, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday by the agencies involved in the recovery efforts, including Clark County, the U.S. Forest Service and the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“NDOT, the Las Vegas Valley Water District and other agencies have made tremendous progress on making repairs on the mountain, but there is still a lot of heavy equipment coming and going as work and debris removal activities continue,” said Fire Chief Jorge Gonzalez, of the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District, in the statement.

“We also have serious concerns about people getting injured if they attempt to hike or recreate on closed areas within the forest because of the damage,” Gonzalez added.

Meanwhile, Mount Charleston also saw its first snow of the season, with a trace amount falling on the mountain on Sunday night and early Monday, according to Matt Woods, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas forecast office. The record for the earliest measurable snow of the year was set on Oct. 3, 1986, Woods said.

“They reported a trace of snow, just a little bit on the ground, but not enough to be measurable,” Woods said.

Infrastructure damage on the mountain was caused by heavy rain associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary in August, when 8 inches fell on Kyle and Lee canyons.

Among the 43 sections of heavy road damage, an 856-foot section of Kyle Canyon Road near the Rainbow Canyon area was “completely washed out,” the Tuesday statement said.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, Mount Charleston residents were without water and electricity. A boil water notice is still in effect for the residents of the Old Town neighborhood as Las Vegas Valley Water District crews work to fix infrastructure in the Old Town and Echo subdivisions.

State Route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, which connects Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads, was also badly damaged. Construction on that road, still closed because of the “extreme hazards,” is expected to start next week and is anticipated to be completed by winter, officials said in the statement.

All trails, picnic areas, and campgrounds on U.S. Forest Service-managed land on the mountain, as well as the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, are closed.

Some of Mount Charleston’s most popular hiking trails, including Mary Jane Falls, Cathedral Rock, Acastus, Bristlecone Pine and Fletcher, were badly damaged.

“Large boulders, dead trees, debris, and deep channels now exist where trails used to be,” the statement said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
2
CARTOONS: Why Trump keeps getting indicted
CARTOONS: Why Trump keeps getting indicted
3
Planned housing development on old Henderson mine has experts concerned
Planned housing development on old Henderson mine has experts concerned
4
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
5
McCartney ducks into ‘Love,’ Adele in busy Vegas weekend
McCartney ducks into ‘Love,’ Adele in busy Vegas weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Canva)
What is happening with gas prices in Las Vegas?
Stacker

Gas prices in metros across the country are higher than they were a year ago on average and remain more or less at a plateau. But what’s next?

More stories
Mount Charleston roads still closed, update expected next week
Mount Charleston roads still closed, update expected next week
Racing against winter: Mount Charleston faces major repairs after flood — PHOTOS
Racing against winter: Mount Charleston faces major repairs after flood — PHOTOS
Las Vegas residents, public works clean up after storm
Las Vegas residents, public works clean up after storm
How long until this Mount Charleston neighborhood gets its water back?
How long until this Mount Charleston neighborhood gets its water back?
Death Valley sets partial reopening date after flood damage
Death Valley sets partial reopening date after flood damage
Heat, humidity build cells that drop light rain on the valley
Heat, humidity build cells that drop light rain on the valley