Mount Charleston roads, recreation closed until at least October

A library, fire station and school were all damaged in the flood.

The first chunk of pavement that washed away on Kyle Canyon Road is about 20 feet long, just past Fletcher View Campground.

In it’s wake, a 10-foot deep gulch shows where a flash flood tore through the Kyle Canyon Road Monday morning following Tropical Storm Hilary.

Large branches are scattered through the wash, and throughout the week, NV Energy has been cutting down trees and fixing power lines. The residents of three Mount Charleston subdivisions: Old Town, Echo and Rainbow, were without power for two days after the storm.

“Some houses were damaged,” Mount Charleston Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Jason Douglas said while standing in Old Town Friday during a press conference. “This was definitely the epicenter of what happened that night.”

Old Town’s library, fire station and school were all damaged in the flood. On Friday, an NV Energy employee was chopping down a tree that towered over three-story cabins and was rooted less than a foot from a short home.

NV Energy Fire Mitigation Specialist Mark Regan said 200 hazardous trees will need to come down next week. The company had been removing trees, building ramps from people’s homes to the dirt road, and filling in five-foot deep trenches since Tuesday.

On top of the 60 mailboxes under the Old Town sign, a cardboard sign with red paint read “Thank You NV Energy.”

Millions in repairs

Old Town residents Katie and Sean Reeh are still waiting to hear from the Clark County School District about plans for Lundy Elementary School students. Their son, Sam, is among the 16 children who were out of school this week while the school district assessed the building.

The school district had not provided an update to parents as of Friday.

“Sam has been really brave,” Katie Reeh said tearing up, thinking of the flood their family watched wash away her road, ending at the schoolhouse.

Sean Reeh said his motorcycle was destroyed and his Land Rover was buried in sediment. The family has lived in Old Town for four years, but are among about a dozen permanent residents.

They have spent the week wandering through their neighbors’ properties checking on damage. Katie Reeh said she will always remember the rumblings of boulders rolling down the hill Monday morning.

“It sounded like a bulldozer,” she said Friday.

Another resident, Fay Ferris, said there were still a handful of cars stranded on the street outside her home. She shared a video from Monday morning of a river ending at the elementary school, which had caused the asphalt to fall six feet down in front of a door to the school. The same river smashed into the back of the fire station and demolished the road connecting the two buildings.

Nevada Department of Transportation District Engineer Mario Gomez said they signed a contractor Friday morning for what they estimated will be a $5 million to $8 million job fixing Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon and Deer Creek roads, all state routes. Gomez said the contractor will need to build up the trenches where the road has washed away, and some are as deep as 80 feet.

The Nevada Department of Transportation expects to be reimbursed by the federal government for the project, Gomez said.

The transportation department and U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Deborah MacNeill both said the roads and recreation areas will be closed to visitors through at least Oct. 1, when Gomez expects to have roadwork completed.

“I understand that Labor Day is coming, but with the closures at Deer Creek, all of upper Kyle, upper Lee and all the recreation off of Deer Creek will be closed until at least Oct. 1,” MacNeill said.

County Manager Kevin Schiller said the Nevada National Guard helped authorities evacuate 51 people Monday from hotels and cabins surrounded by rushing water. The county was in contact with the federal government about other resources, but Schiller said officials still were determining what they needed.

Residents with questions can call 702-455-0249 with questions for the county, or visit their website at clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/fire/hurricane_hilary.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.