Mount Charleston wildfire likely caused by humans, official says

Fire officials said Monday they believe a 5,000-acre wildfire on Mount Charleston was caused by humans but are continuing to investigate.

A fire official said Monday that investigators believe a 5,000-acre wildfire on Mount Charleston was caused by humans but are continuing to study the evidence.

The wildfire was “likely human caused,” said Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze in Lee Canyon started in the general vicinity of the Mahogany Grove Campground on Sunday afternoon.

“It was likely human caused, but we will have to see what the investigation comes up with,” Johnson added.

The fire did not grow overnight but remains at zero percent containment, Johnson said. However, there were positive developments Monday with the weather.

“There are a couple of significant changes this morning,” Johnson said. “One is that the wind has dropped down dramatically. Yesterday it was 40 to 50 mph gusts. It is reduced quite a bit today. Another significant factor is that the temperature last night got very low.

“We had two reports of the temperatures last night being 41 degrees on the fire,” Johnson said. “That reduces the intensity of the fire.”

Johnson said that firefighting aircraft, which were grounded Sunday by high winds in the area, were expected to operate on Monday.

“There are two Hotshot crews that are starting to do operations today,” Johnson said. “We are also expecting to be able to use aircraft which we could not use yesterday due to the winds.”

Johnson described the changes in the weather as making a “huge difference” and said firefighters expect to make progress on combating the blaze throughout the day.

Winds that reached about 60 mph on Sunday are expected to top out about 25 mph Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Winds on Mount Charleston have shifted to a more southerly direction, which may move the direction of the fire, he said.

Parts of Lee Canyon were evacuated Sunday night along with the Spring Mountain Youth Camp, but Johnson said no additional evacuations were anticipated as of early Monday. State Route 157 remained closed except to residents.

Power was expected to be restored around noon by NV Energy.

The uncontained 5,000-acre Mahogany Fire started about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, closing all roads to the area.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted overnight that Nevada routes 156, 157 and 158 probably will be closed for a minimum of 72 hours because of the fire.

No evacuees overnight

It appeared no one evacuated was using the designated Bilbray Elementary School evacuation site for refuge.

A sign on the door encouraged anyone who needed help to call the Red Cross at 855-891-7325, but no one was at the school Monday morning and a school representative said no one used the facility overnight.

Jennifer Sparks, spokeswoman for the Red Cross, said the agency was expected to receive more information regarding the status of the fire sometime after 7 a.m.

“Our services remain available and we are very much ready to provide any assistance as needed,” Sparks said.

Sparks said the agency had received multiple offers from the public to provide donations of food, water and clothing, but because of COVID-19, the Red Cross was not able to accept those donations.

Our customers on Mt. Charleston will experience an extended outage due to the Mahogany Fire. Power will be restored when it is safe to do so, which may not be until sometime tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience. — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) June 29, 2020

Power lines being inspected

NV Energy crews were inspecting the power lines early Monday for possible damage.

“We are checking for wind and fire damage now and if no major damage is found we hope to have power back up by late morning or early afternoon,” said Jennifer Schuricht, NV Energy spokeswoman.

NV Energy has about 425 customers on Mount Charleston.

Schuricht said the company used generators to provide backup power for water pumping and firefighting operations on Sunday.

The fire department requested the lines be de-emergized on Sunday as they began fighting the fire, NV Energy said.

