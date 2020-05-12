Mountain lion seen roaming near Mount Charleston, NHP says

The Highway Patrol posted on Twitter that the mountain lion has been “making the rounds recently” along Kyle Canyon Road at higher elevations in the Mount Charleston area.

A mountain lion has recently been seen in the Mt. Charleston area, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Tuesday. (Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter)

A mountain lion has recently been seen in the Mount Charleston area, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol posted on Twitter that the mountain lion has been “making the rounds recently” along Kyle Canyon Road at higher elevations in the Mount Charleston area.

Sightings of the big cats are rare for the mountain town near the Las Vegas Valley, but the Highway Patrol warned residents to keep pets on leashes and be careful of leaving trash out and unsecured, especially food.

Okay folks, that is a freakin mountain lion. He’s been making the rounds recently on the top of SR157 on Mt Charleston. While sightings are rare they are up there, watch your pets if you go up to visit, keep them on a leash and police your trash, especially food. #bigcat #nhp pic.twitter.com/JpIkgvSvDt — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 12, 2020

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.