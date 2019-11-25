Mountain snow, wet Las Vegas Valley forecast for Thanksgiving week

Wet in the valley, white in the mountains with windy conditions and cold temperatures for everyone sums up the Thanksgiving week weather forecast for the Las Vegas region.

Snow begins to dust the trees in Lee Canyon at Mt. Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The Thanksgiving week forecast calls for 8 to 25 inches of snow possible above 4,000 feet in the Spring Mountains with rain likely in the Las Vegas Valley. Conditions will be cold and windy for the week. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A winter storm advisory is in place for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Saturday with 8 to 24 inches of snow possible above 4,000 feet. The higher the elevation, the more snow likely, said meteorologist Jen Varian with the National Weather Service.

Winds may gust to 40 mph.

While the forecast calls for a chance of snow in Las Vegas this week, Varian doesn’t think that is likely.

“Rain is much more likely,” she said.

Monday will see sunny skies in the valley with a high near 64. Light and variable winds early will become northwest at 11 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday night will be clear with a low around 38 and northwest winds at 14 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 28 mph.

Tuesday will remain sunny with a high near 52. Winds will be northerly 5 to 10 mph.

The chance of rain or snow increases to 60% Wednesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A chance of snow enters the Las Vegas forecast after 5 a.m. Wednesday, but the odds are at 30% with little or no snow accumulation.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast calls for a chance of rain, mostly cloudy and a high near 52.

The storm could have major impacts on Thanksgiving travel in Lincoln County and the Spring Mountains. The weather service advises considering alternate routes or adjusting your planned travel time.

