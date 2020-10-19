Much of Hoover Dam to reopen to public on Tuesday

The Bureau of Reclamation said that it will reopen Hoover Dam to the visiting public starting Tuesday.

Hoover Dam will reopen to visitors beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

Hoover Dam is reopening to the public.

The Bureau of Reclamation said that it will reopen Hoover Dam to the visiting public starting Tuesday.

Visitor Center tours and exhibits remain closed.

“The Trump Administration is focused on reopening America and keeping its public icons — including the incredible human engineering feat that is the Hoover Dam — accessible to all visitors,” Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome the public back to Hoover Dam.”

Visitors will be able to drive across the top of Hoover Dam, park in the parking garage and other designated parking areas, walk on the top of the dam and access the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge plaza and walkway. The Historic Railroad Trail access point will open, as well. All open areas can be accessed without tickets.

Accessibility information

• Ticket sales for Visitor Center Tour/Exhibits — No online ticket sales at this time

• Visitor center tours — closed

• Visitor center exhibits — closed

• Memorial Bridge Plaza and Walkway — open

• Outdoor areas throughout the site — open

• Historic Railroad Trail — open

• Parking Garage & Arizona Pay Lot — open ($10 per vehicle)

• Café at Parking Garage — Reopening to be announced soon

• Gift Store at Parking Garage — Reopening to be announced soon

• Gift Store at Arizona Turnaround — Reopening to be announced soon

CDC guidelines followed

Visitors are asked to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect themselves, fellow visitors and Hoover Dam employees.

“The health and safety of the public and employees at the Hoover Dam remains our number one priority,” the bureau said. “Reclamation is closely monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoover Dam will continue to adapt to changing conditions while following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local officials. As the dam transitions through phased reopening, Reclamation continues to coordinate with Department of the Interior leadership, states, tribes and local governments, partners, concessionaires and local communities to communicate about public health efforts, CDC best practices and ways visitors can continue to enjoy Hoover Dam while recreating responsibly “

Additional information about the accessibility of the Hoover Dam is available online here.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.