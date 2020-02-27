Multiple units respond to fire at North Las Vegas business

The call came in just after 4:30 p.m. to Brady Linen Services, 1 W. Mayflower Ave.

Brady Linen Services (Google maps)

Multiple units have responded to a fire Wednesday at a North Las Vegas business.

The call came in just after 4:30 p.m. to Brady Linen Services, 1 W. Mayflower Ave., northwest of North 5th Street and Losee Road, according to a PulsePoint post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

