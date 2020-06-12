National Guard surveillance planes flew over Las Vegas, DC protests

Air National Guard electronic surveillance aircraft were in the skies over Las Vegas and Washington during recent unrest, according to various national media reports.

RC-26B Primary function: Counterdrug. Speed: 288 mph. Dimensions: Wingspan 57 ft.; length 59 ft. 4 in.; width 16 ft. 8 in. Range: 1,380 miles. Crew: Two. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lance Cheung)

Air National Guard electronic surveillance aircraft were in the skies over Las Vegas and Washington D.C. during early June unrest over the killing of George Floyd, according to various national media reports.

A New Mexico National Guard RC-26 was operating in and around Las Vegas June 2 to 4. Flight tracking radar showed it flying various loops around the Las Vegas Strip, according to a Twitter post by John Scott-Railton, who researches malware, phishing and disinformation as a senior researcher at The Citizen Lab, according to his website.

Now: military electronic surveillance plane running surveillance over Las Vegas tonight. https://t.co/nxOBwIBunj pic.twitter.com/QhmfzYBNDa — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) June 3, 2020

As an electronic surveillance aircraft, one of its objectives could be to gather cellphone or other transmissions and data from anybody on the ground.

An Air National Guard RC-26 aircraft that was tracked over the nation’s capital last week amid civil unrest following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd in police custody belonged to the West Virginia Air National Guard, ANG spokesperson Lt. Col. Devin Robinson told Air Force Magazine on June 5.

Other reports have come from CNN and other national outlets.

The aircraft — the presence of which over the District of Columbia prompted Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) to use Twitter in search of answers.

“First time I can find that this aircraft, normally used for war zones/disasters/narcotics, has been used to gather intel at a protest,” Murphy tweeted. “Very troubling. I have questions.”

Murphy said the Air National Guard told him that it had stopped such flights.

“The Air National Guard informed me today that they have suspended these flights. This is a good development,” he said in a tweet. “While the purpose of the flights was not nefarious, they added to the over-militarization of the response to the DC protests and needed to stop.”

The RC-26 was “responding to a District of Columbia National Guard request to provide airborne situational awareness of key lines of communication and critical infrastructure within the District,” Robinson wrote to Air Force Magazine.

The Air National Guard informed me today that they have suspended these flights. This is a good development. While the purpose of the flights was not nefarious, they added to the over-militarization of the response to the DC protests and needed to stop. https://t.co/vDXHOr6zoj — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 6, 2020

District of Columbia National Guard spokesperson Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper told Air Force Magazine on June 4 that no D.C. Air National Guard aircraft were taking part in unrest operations within the city.

As of the morning of June 5, the DCNG was receiving or slated to get outside personnel support from 11 states’ National Guards, according to a National Guard Bureau release. That reflected an increase of 600 personnel, and the addition of Idaho Guardsmen, to the response over the day prior.

June 2 flight over Las Vegas

A second RC-26 that was tracked over Las Vegas on June 2 by Scott-Railton, who also works at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, also belonged to the Air National Guard, Robinson stated.

The New Mexico Air National Guard said its presence in Las Vegas was unrelated to civil disturbances.

“The RC-26, which was operating in/around Las Vegas, Nev., from 2-4 June was from the New Mexico Air National Guard, and provided pre-planned, National Guard Counterdrug Program support,” Robinson wrote.

Between May 31 and June 5, ANG C-130H, C-130J, KC-135, and C-17 aircraft from various Air National Guard wings flew 53 missions in support of unrest-related efforts, transporting at least 2,987 people and more than 299 tons of cargo, Robinson wrote.

