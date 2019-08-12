Near-record high temperatures expected for Las Vegas on Tuesday

The Las Vegas Valley’s five-day forecast calls for dry conditions, mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures during the Clark County School District’s first week of school.

Sunrise Mountain High School senior Azaleah Saldana, left, and her sister Nevaeh Saldana, a sophomore, listen to music as they wait for the school bus at East Owens Avenue and North Beesley Drive in Las Vegas on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Temperatures will gradually increase before cooling somewhat on Friday and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The first day of school hit 104 degrees in the afternoon, and will be followed by near-record highs of 105 on Tuesday, 108 on Wednesday, 109 on Thursday and 108 on Friday. Overnight will land in the mid- to upper-80s.

Monday through Thursday, the valley could see gusts up to 15 mph during the afternoon before ramping up Friday with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, an excessive heat watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Mohave.